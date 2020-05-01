FLORENCE, S.C. — Horns blared, engines revved and there was even a stream or two of blue and gold smoke in the air.
South Florence High School’s spring sports athletes didn’t get to finish the season the way they wanted, but Friday’s parade around the athletic fields was a welcome sendoff.
“It’s basically our Senior Night in a sense,” Bruins soccer senior Alexa Cribb said. “I love that we all get to be together one more time and we get to celebrate moving on from high school athletics.
“It’s great to just celebrate the seniors and what we’ve done the past four years even if we couldn’t be a part of it our senior year.”
Being able to get together with teammates one more time — even if they were safely apart from each other in cars — was a special moment, Cribb added.
“Anytime we’re together now, even if it’s in separate cars, this is so important to us,” she said. “Speaking for me and for all the other seniors, I know we love it and enjoy the opportunity.”
Police escorted the seniors around the baseball field and through the gym parking lot at SFHS, where cars had lined up all the way around to the end of the athletic complex. Cars, SUVs and even buses were adorned with balloons and the names and numbers of Bruins seniors.
“It’s great because we didn’t expect anything like this to happen,” said Carson Wootton, who ran track for South. “I’m just really glad for the experience because we only had two track meets and then missed out on the rest of the season. So at least we get this to remember our final year.”
For Wootton and a number of other seniors, it was not only the first time they’d gathered together with teammates, but the first time they’d seen most of them after school was canceled as well.
“It’s a unique experience,” said Aaron Simmons, who also ran track. “I love seeing everybody that I haven’t seen the last few weeks, and since this is my last year, it’s just great to see every second of these guys.
“I’m glad everybody can come together and be happy and get out of the house for a while.”
For one senior in particular, the moment meant perhaps even more as it might be the last time he ever sets foot at South Florence again.
Denis Hornet, an exchange student from the small eastern European country of Moldova, only just recently picked up the sport of tennis and was eager for his first season with the Bruins. Unfortunately it was canceled prior to Hornet getting into a match.
“I didn’t get to play, but I’m sure when I get back to my country that will be my sport,” he said. “I’ll do my best to play it. But for me this was more than just tennis — this was probably the last time at the school for me and my last time to see all of my classmates.
“I’m glad I was able to be honored here.”
