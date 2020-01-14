FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was transported to a Florence area hospital following a two-car crash on South Dargan Street that may have involved a car reported stolen.
The crash, reported about 9 a.m., happened when a Ford Mustang heading north on South Dargan Street slammed into the back of an SUV that was slowing to turn into a Florence One Schools office, according to a witness at the scene.
The crash flipped the SUV.
The driver of the Mustang, which police indicated had been reported stolen, got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, according to a witness.
The driver of the SUV was extricated through the vehicle's sunroof by Florence firefighters and taken to the hospital along with an uninjured juvenile.
