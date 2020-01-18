FLORENCE, S.C. — About 50 cars were on display in the 200 block of South Dargan Street Saturday as part of the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club’s eighth Winter Classic Car, Truck, Bike Show at The Drive In and on South Dargan Street in downtown Florence.
“We’re having our annual drive-in show. Thought it was going to be rainy but it’s not rainy yet,” said Joey Coward, president of the club.
The threat of rain, though, likely kept some cars away from the show, he said.
The club designated two charities to benefit from Saturday’s show — Camp Happy Day in Manning and A Choice to Make in Florence.
The club’s next show, Honoring our Veterans Past and Present Car Show, is Feb. 8 at St. Luke Lutheran Church on Cherokee Road in Florence.
Coward said proceeds from that show will all stay in Florence and go to help veterans.
The show opens at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.