COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,656 and those who have died to 107.
Of those 10 deaths, seven were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Colleton (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; one was an elderly individual from McCormick County (1) whose health conditions are still under investigation; and two were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Abbeville (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (7), Berkeley (3), Charleston (7), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Dillon (2), Dorchester (5), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Greenville (27), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Lee (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (10), Newberry (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (2).
In the Pee Dee Florence County reports that 87 residents have tested positive and seven have died from the virus, Darlington County has 44 cases, Chesterfield County has 28 cases, Williamsburg County 18 cases, Marlboro County 15 cases, Marion County eight cases and one reported death and Dillon County seven cases.
In the Grand Strand Horry County reports 150 cases and eight deaths and Georgetown County reports 33 cases and two deaths.
Calhoun and Horry counties lost one positive case each from its total counts as an individual previously reported for each county was determined during case investigations to be the resident of another county.
DHEC is predicting that there will be no hospital bed shortage when the state hits its peak resource usage associated with the virus on April 30 when it projects the state will need 593 beds for COVID-19 patients, 146 of them ICU beds and that 128 of the patients in those beds will require a ventilator.
The peak for deaths from the virus is projected to happen May 2 when 16 people are projected to die from the virus. All told, 680 South Carolinians are forecast to die of the virus by Aug. 4.
In the state, 39 nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities or community residential care facilities report at least one COVID-19 case with a total of 84 people in such facilities infected. Also, 140 healthcare workers have self-reported that they are COVID-19 positive.
Women make up the majority of residents who are COVID-19 positive, 54 percent, while men are 44 percent of the cases. White residents comprise 54 percent of the reported cases while African Americans are 41 percent of the reported cases.
Demographically the virus appears to be deadlier to men who are 55 percent of the state's deaths and deadlier to African Americans who account for 56 percent of the state's deaths.
South Carolina's population as of 2019 was 68.5 percent white, 27.1 percent black
By age, 69 percent of the deaths have been in residents at least 71-years-old.
As of April 14, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,935 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,304 positive and 9,631 were negative. A total of 34,733 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of this morning, 5,188 hospital beds are available and 6,271 are utilized, which is a 54.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.