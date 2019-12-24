COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of workplace deaths in South Carolina increased by 10 in 2018.
There were 98 fatal work-related injuries recorded in South Carolina in 2018, up 10 from the previous year, according to data from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.
In previous years, the totals were 88 in 2017; 96 in 2016; 117 in 2015; 64 in 2014; 75 in 2013; 63 in 2012; 81 in 2011; 69 in 2010; 73 in 2009; 87 in 2008; and 122 in 2007.
Key findings of the 2018 census indicate that transportation incidents remained the most frequent occupational fatality at 47 deaths in 2018. Violence and other injuries by persons or animals followed at 18, falls, slips and trips at 14, contact with objects and equipment at 9 and exposure to harmful substances or environments at 8.
Deaths among men totaled 90, while women accounted for 8 fatalities.
A total of 62.5% of the fatalities involving women were due to violence and other injuries by persons or animals, while transportation incidents accounted for 51.1% of the fatal occupational injuries to men.
Fatalities by race or ethnic origin were led by white, non-Hispanic workers at 61, followed by 26 for African-American, non-Hispanic and 9 for Hispanic or Latino workers.
The census is compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, in cooperation with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. The report compiles a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in South Carolina during the calendar year. The CFOI program uses diverse state, federal and independent data sources to identify, verify and describe fatal work injuries.
The census counts every fatal work-related injury, including highway deaths and homicides, which are not covered by Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Thus, any comparison between the Bureau of Labor Statistics fatality census counts and South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration counts should take into account the different coverage requirements and definitions used by each agency.
In 2018, S.C. OSHA reported and investigated 27 work-related fatalities.
