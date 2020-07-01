COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Wednesday set a record for deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 24, while reporting an additional 1,497 confirmed cases, six probable cases and four probable deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
There are currently 1,160 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The Pee Dee reported 71 cases with Florence accounting for 31 of those.
Eighteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Laurens (1), Berkeley (1), Horry (1), and Charleston (1) counties, and one death occurred in a young adult from Charleston County (1).
The probable deaths occurred in individuals whose age categories are still being determined from Calhoun (1), Cherokee (1), Greenville (1), and Horry (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county: Abbeville (2), Aiken (20), Allendale (2), Anderson (27), Bamberg (5), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (87), Calhoun (11), Charleston (266), Cherokee (4), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (5), Colleton (4), Darlington (7), Dillon (3), Dorchester (71), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (31), Georgetown (32), Greenville (107), Greenwood (12), Horry (228), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (19), Laurens (17), Lee (4), Lexington (83), Marion (5), Marlboro (5), Newberry (12), Oconee (11), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (20), Richland (104), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (22), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (52).
The number of new probable cases by county: Calhoun (1), Cherokee (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Kershaw (2).
As of Tuesday, a total of 429,692 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 7,834 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.1%.
Currently, there are 49 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,801 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,815 were in use, which is a 73.62% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,815 inpatient beds currently used, 1,160 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.