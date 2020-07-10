COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina topped 900 COVID-19 deaths Friday as it reported an additional 1,725 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 26 additional confirmed deaths, a 75-plus percent hospital bed usage and 177 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The Pee Dee reported two deaths and 70 confirmed cases with exactly half of those cases in Florence County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,273, probable cases to 146, confirmed deaths to 922 and probable deaths to seven.
Twenty-three of Friday's deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Greenville (1) and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (22), Allendale (2), Anderson (31), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (22), Charleston (265), Cherokee (9), Chester (14), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (11), Dillon (7), Dorchester (66), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (35), Georgetown (6), Greenville (217), Greenwood (28), Horry (175), Jasper (25), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (20), Laurens (25), Lee (8), Lexington (72), Marion (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (22), Oconee (37), Orangeburg (37), Pickens (42), Richland (101), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (79), Sumter (8), Union (6), Williamsburg (4) and York (76).
As of Thursday, a total of 520,176 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours, although a recent increase in testing might lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 9,686 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive of those tests was 17.8%.
As of July 9, 89 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease. The state’s recovery rate is updated online twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.
There are 84 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Friday morning, 2,598 inpatient hospital beds were available and 8,099 are in use, which is a 75.71% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 8,099 inpatient beds currently used, 1,438 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.