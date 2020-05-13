COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three Pee Dee residents died and 17 more were diagnosed -- among seven dead and 133 additional state residents diagnosed -- with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 Wednesday according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,030 and those who have died to 362.
Five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Greenville (1) and Marion (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Allendale (4), Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (8), Greenville (16), Greenwood (4), Horry (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (3), Lexington (15), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (8).
Within the Pee Dee Florence County continues to have the highest total number of confirmed cases with 469 cases and 26 deaths followed by Darlington County with 177 cases and five deaths, Williamsburg County with 15o cases and nine deaths, Dillon County with 104 cases, Chesterfield County with 85 cases and one death, Marlboro County with 60 cases and Marion County 48 cases and four deaths.
Beyond the Pee Dee Clarendon County leads the state in per-capita cases with 266 and 29 deaths while Lee County is second in per-capita cases with 122 and 10 deaths.
Williamsburg County is third in per-capita cases, Dillon County seventh and Florence County eighth.
Florence County reports 64% of its hospital beds are in use. Most other Pee Dee counties are in the 50% range except Chesterfield County which has 69% of hospital beds in use and Williamsburg County which has 14% of hospital beds in use.
Spartanburg, Union, Cherokee and Chester counties all report that 100% of their hospital beds are currently in use. Richland reports 75% of its hospital beds are in use, Lexington County reports 77% of its hospital beds are in use and Horry and Charleston counties each report 74% of their hospital beds are in use.
DHEC is working with key community partners to provide COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s expansive statewide testing strategy. Yesterday, the agency announced 13 free mobile testing clinics at various locations around the state.
Several testing sites are currently available in Florence -- Iola Jones Park and Pearl Moore Basketball Center.
For dates and times, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.
In recognition of Mental Health Month, DHEC and Department of Mental Health (DMH) encourage South Carolinians to find the balance that works for them. To help increase awareness of mental health and coping with stress, DHEC and DMH have partnered to produce a public service announcement (PSA) that’s available here. A Spanish translation version of the PSA is available here.
DMH has made resources on managing anxiety and stress available on its webpage, www.scdmh.net. Its community mental health centers statewide are open and accepting new patients – no referral is needed. To find the center closest to you, visit www.scdmh.net. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call DMH’s statewide Community Crisis Response and Intervention 24-hours a day, toll-free, at (833) DMH-CCRI (833-364-2274).
South Carolinians are encouraged to continue to practice daily prevention methods for protecting against spread of the disease. This includes staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
