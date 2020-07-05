COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Sunday continued to report more than 1,000 daily confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 with Sunday's announcement of 1,463 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of the virus, 8 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The Pee Dee reported 75 cases of the virus.
There are currently 1,251 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, probable cases to 130, confirmed deaths to 813, and 7 probable deaths.
Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Orangeburg (1) counties; three of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Horry (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties
The probable death occurred in an elderly individual from Lexington County.
The number of new confirmed cases by county: Abbeville (5), Aiken (20), Allendale (3), Anderson (16), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (49), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (2), Charleston (276), Cherokee (5), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (14), Darlington (8), Dillon (7), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (2), Florence (33), Georgetown (34), Greenville (168), Greenwood (27), Hampton (5), Horry (158), Jasper (8), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (8), Laurens (25), Lee (2), Lexington (71), Marion (14), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (12), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (36), Richland (116), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (11), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (25).
The number of new probable cases by county: Lexington (1), York (1).
As of Saturday, a total of 473,543 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individuals tested Saturday statewide was 8,831 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.6%.
Currently, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Sunday morning, 3,387 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,296 were in use, which is a 68.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,296 inpatient beds currently used, 1,251 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
Practicing social distancing
Wearing a mask in public
Avoiding group gatherings
Regularly washing your hands
Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
