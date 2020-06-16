COLUMBIA, S.C. — Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can now use the money to buy food online.
United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced approval of requests from South Carolina and Utah to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households. This approval will allow these states to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.
The authorized retailers working with all states are Amazon and Walmart.
South Carolina’s SNAP participation is more than 558,000 individuals, more than 259,000 households, and totals $855 million annually in federal benefits.
The Palmetto State and Utah will join Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming as states offering online SNAP purchases. Delaware, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and South Dakota are also expected to be implementing online purchasing in the near future.
With these states, more than 90% of all households receiving SNAP will have access to online purchasing.
