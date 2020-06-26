COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina had another 1,000-plus day Friday of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,273 new cases, two probable cases and one death.
There are currently 906 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 30,263, probable cases to 72, confirmed deaths to 694 and probable deaths to two.
The confirmed death occurred in an elderly individual from Greenville (1).
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (11), Anderson (16), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (30), Berkeley (40), Charleston (216), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (17), Colleton (11), Darlington (10), Dillon (7), Dorchester (20), Florence (19), Georgetown (65), Greenville (187), Greenwood (3), Horry (82), Jasper (8), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (28), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (1), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (28), Richland (98), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (57), Sumter (42), Union (2), Williamsburg (6) and York (40)
The number of new probable cases: Greenville (2), Pickens (1).
In the Pee Dee, Florence County reports a total of 1,064 confirmed cases, Darlington County 405 cases, Williamsburg County 368 cases, Chesterfield County 344, Marlboro County 297, Dillon County 255 and Marion County 171.
As of Thursday, a total of 370,794 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Thursday statewide was 6,969 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 18.3%.
Currently, there are 57 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Friday morning, 2,579 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,885 are in use, which is a 75.35% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,885 inpatient beds currently used, 906 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
