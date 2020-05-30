COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee accounted for three out of four deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 of the 266 new cases reported statewide Saturday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,394 and those who have died to 487.
Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1) and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Florence County.
The number of new cases by county are Aiken (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (16), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (3), Charleston (23), Chester (12), Chesterfield (12), Clarendon (6), Colleton (8), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (9), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Jasper (2), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (2), Lee (5), Lexington (29), Marlboro (12), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (13), Pickens (2), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (4), York (12).
As of May 29, a total of 199,735 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Currently, there are 103 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Additionally, there are currently 162 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 4,917 and the percent positive was 5.4%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Saturday morning, 3,419 inpatient hospital beds were available and 6,964 were in use, which is a 67.07% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,964 inpatient beds currently used, 387 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Stephen Colbert joined DHEC Saturday to encourage South Carolinians to continue to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As part of DHEC’s #StaySCStrong influencer campaign, Colbert and other fellow prominent South Carolinians are sharing educational video messages on steps residents can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The PSAs are available to view and share here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.