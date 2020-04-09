COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Thursday, including four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,792 and those who have died to 67.
The additional deaths occurred in four elderly patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Lexington (1) and Lee (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (33), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (45), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (9), Union (3), Williamsburg (1) and York (5).
One county (Jasper) lost a case from its total counts, as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.
In the Pee Dee, Florence has the highest number of people who have tested positive for the virus with 53, five of whom have died. Darlington County has 31 cases, Chesterfield County as 21, Williamsburg County has 14 cases, Marlboro County has 10, Marion County has five cases and one death, Dillon County has three cases.
Close to the Pee Dee, Horry County has 106 cases and seven deaths, Clarendon County has 75 cases and three deaths and Georgetown County has 25 cases and one reported death.
As of April 8, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,065 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,071 were positive and 7,994 were negative. A total of 26,296 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Thursday morning, 5,416 hospital beds are available and 6,215 are utilized, which is a 53.4 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
