COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three Pee Dee residents died from, and an additional 28 have tested positive for, the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday as the state reported a total of 11 deaths and 214 new cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,142 and those who have died to 316.
Seven of the 11 deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington (1), Kershaw (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties. Four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (1), Richland (1) and Williamsburg (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (9), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Cherokee (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (2), Greenville (36), Horry (4), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (9), Lexington (18), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (6), Union (1), Williamsburg (19), York (3).
As of Thursday, Florence County reported 370 cases of the virus. Darlington County reported 157 cases, Williamsburg County 119 cases, Dillon County 78 cases, Chesterfield County 69 cases, Marlboro County 56 cases and Marion County 43 cases.
As of Thursday morning, 3,345 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,674 were in use, which is a 66.61% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,674 inpatient beds currently used, 484 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of May 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,985 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,551 were positive and 16,434 were negative. A total of 73,442 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Due to a calculating error in negative tests reported, the total number of tests has decreased from Wednesday.
