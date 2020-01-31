COLUMBIA, S.C. — December was the third month in the last eight that state general fund revenues exceeded $1 billion.
The Palmetto State received $1.053 billion in revenues in December, according to information from the state's Department of Revenue. The state also received over a billion in revenue in September, $1.065 billion, and last November, $1.013 billion.
Prior to the last eight months, the state's highest revenue total since the 2015-16 fiscal year was $967.7 million in September 2019.
December General Fund Revenue
South Carolina received $1.053 billion in general fund revenues in December versus expectations of $985.3 million, which is an excess of $68.3 million.
The revenues measured 12.5% of growth over fiscal year 2018-19 revenues which were $936.2 million.
In December, South Carolina received $559.7 million in individual income taxes, $272.17 million in sales and use taxes, $74.59 million in corporate income taxes, $51.08 million in insurance taxes, $20.97 million in security dealer fees, $14.36 million in income earned on investments, and $11.59 million in bank taxes.
December General Fund revenue has risen every year since at least 2015-16. That year, revenues were $824.3 million, $871 million in 2016-17, $933 million in 2017-18, $936 million in 2018-19.
Overall General Fund Revenue
The Palmetto State was expected to receive $4.829 billion in general fund revenues from July — the start of the state's fiscal year — until December, according to estimates of the state Board of Economic Advisors. However, the state has actually received $4.982 billion in revenues, which is an excess of $152.9 million over expectations.
The state received the most excessive revenue in September and December. Expectations for September were $990 million. The state actually received $1.065 billion. In December, the state expected to receive $985.3 million but actually received $1.0535 billion.
August and October were the only months where revenues did not exceed expectations. In August, the state expected to receive $789.2 million but only received $780.3 million. In October, the state expected to receive $813.7 million but only received $812.6 million.
In terms of growth rate, South Carolina's revenues were projected to grow at 4.6% but are actually growing at 8%.
December with 12.5% general fund revenue growth over the previous fiscal year and September at 10% led the way in percentage of revenue growth.
August and October had the worst percentage growth rates at 4.8% in each month.
Overall, South Carolina received $502.4 million in general fund revenue in July, $780.3 million in August, $1.065 billion in September, $812.6 million in October, $768.5 million in November, and $1.0535 billion in December for a total of $4.982 billion.
For the fiscal year, South Carolina has received $2.921.2 billion in individual income taxes, $1.388 billion in sales and use taxes, $133.163 million in corporate income taxes, $115.416 million in insurance taxes, $109.616 million in corporate license taxes, $61.186 million in earned income on investments, $47.808 million in beer and wine taxes, $36.126 million in documentary taxes, $35.453 million in bank taxes, $34.389 million in liquor taxes, $23.292 million in security dealer fees, and $10.921 in tobacco taxes.
The state's general fund revenues have risen every year since at least the 2015-16 fiscal year. In that year, revenues were $7.839 billion. The next year, 2016-17, revenues were $8.158 billion. In 2017-18, revenues were $8.706 billion and in 2018-19, revenues were $9.402 billion.
Assuming 2019-20 revenues would double from the halfway point of the fiscal year, revenues would total $9.964 billion for the fiscal year.
