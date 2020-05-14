COLUMBIA, S.C. — Real estate activity in South Carolina has fallen significantly as the economy has slowed because of the shutdowns imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
South Carolina Realtors Association data indicates that there were 24.9% fewer pending sales for properties under $100,000 in April 2020 as compared with April 2019. In April 2020, there were 8,155 pending sales compared with 10,865 sales in April 2019.
The Realtors Association defines pending sales as properties upon which an offer to purchase has been accepted.
Pending sales of properties with values between $100,000 and $150,000 saw an 17.3% drop in pending sales from 14,872 such sales in April 2019 to 12,304 sales in April 2020.
Also, pending sales of properties with values between $150,001 and $200,000 saw a slight drop of 2.4% from 18,722 sales in April 2019 to 18,270 sales in April 2020.
The two most expensive categories, $200,001-$300,000 and above $300,001, saw increases in the number of sales of 9% and 9.2%.
Pending sales of properties valued between $200,001 and $300,000 rose from 26,099 in April 2019 to 28,438 in April 2020. Pending sales of properties valued at more than $300,001 rose from 24,605 in April 2019 to 26,871 in April 2020.
Overall, the number of properties on the market has decreased by 10.5%.
Properties valued at $100,000 or less on the market decreased by 24.6%, from 2,870 homes available in April 2019 to 2,164 homes available in April 2020. Properties available that have value between $100,001-$150,000 decreased by 20.4% from 3,015 to 2,401. There were 6.1% less properties available valued between $150,001-$200,000, going from 4,038 homes to 3,792 homes. There were 6.4% less homes valued between $200,001 and $300,000, going from 7,917 homes available to 7,412 and 9% fewer homes valued at more than $300,001 available in April 2020 as compared April 2019, going from 13,295 to 12,092.
The decrease in the number of properties coincides with a rise in prices of 7.9% and a lowering of the number of days on the market until sale of 4.8%.
Properties with two or less bedrooms had a median price increase of 8.9% from April 2019 to April 2020. In April 2019, the median price was $128,000. In April 2020, the median price was $140,000. Properties with three bedrooms had a median price increase of 7.6% from $185,000 to $199,000. Properties with four or more bedrooms had a median price increase of 5.2% from $285,000 in April 2019 to $299,900 in April 2020.
Properties valued at $100,000 or less spent 6.9% fewer days on the market. In April 2019, such properties spent an average of 87 days on the market, that number has dropped to 81. Properties valued between $100,001 and $150,000 spent 5.6% fewer days on the market, going from 71 days to 67 days year over year. Properties valued between $150,001 and $200,000 spent 9.5% fewer days on the market, going from 74 days to 67 days year over year. Properties valued between $200,001 and $300,000 spent 4.9% less time on the market, going from 82 to 78. And properties valued at more than $300,001 spent an average of 97 days on the market, down 3.0% from 100 days in April 2019.
