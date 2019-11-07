Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN SOUTH CAROLINA, MARION, DARLINGTON, NORTHERN HORRY, MARLBORO, DILLON AND FLORENCE. IN NORTH CAROLINA, INLAND PENDER, ROBESON, BLADEN AND COLUMBUS. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD BE DRAINED TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&