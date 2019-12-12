MARION, S.C. – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers from Troop 5, headquartered in Florence, spent Thursday afternoon giving away gift cards to more than 20 children in Marion County.
Capt. Joe Nell, Lt. James Segars and Sgt. Chuck Lowder paid a visit to the Marion County Department of Social Services office to personally give a gift card to each child in attendance to help buy gifts for the Christmas holiday.
“We do a golf tournament every year,” Nell said. “We’ve been doing it for 25 years and what we do is give the money back to the community that we make on the golf tournament.”
Nell and company said this year they wanted to give to children through Marion County DSS.
“That’s what we like to do, give the money back to the community,” Nell said. “We used to give it to another program. About three or four years ago we decided to give back to the eight counties that we are over, so that’s what we’re doing. We enjoy it and we hope it helps somebody. The money is going back to the counties.”
Troop 5 patrols Florence, Marion, Dillon, Darlington, Marlboro, Georgetown, Williamsburg and Horry counties.
Troopers and Marion County DSS staff also took the time to eat cookies together along with having hot apple cider.
