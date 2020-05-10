FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Republican Party will receive a virtual visit at 7 p.m. Tuesday from the two leading officials in the state party.
South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick and Hope Walker, executive director of the state party, are expected to speak about ways to optimize support for Republican candidates in elections from the local level to the national level.
McKissick was elected chair of the South Carolina Republican Party on May 13, 2017. He is a Columbia-based conservative political strategist with more than 30 years of experience in grassroots politics and a passion for teaching others how the system works and how to make a difference.
Walker was appointed executive director of the state party on Feb. 4, 2016. She previously served as state director for the Mike Huckabee campaign, Republican National Committee/South Carolina Republican Party state director, political director of the state party and member services director of the state party.
The Florence County Republican Party also has invited other officers in the state party to attend.
Local candidates who attend the meeting at the Florence County Republican headquarters will be given two minutes to promote their campaigns.
The meeting will also feature door prizes as those watching the meeting will be given the chance to answer candidates about Republican candidates. The first person who calls 843-230-5678 with the correct answer will win prizes from local businesses.
The meeting will be broadcast via the Florence County Republican Party's Facebook page.
