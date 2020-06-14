COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina gas prices will increase again on July 1.
South Carolina's Motor Fuel User Fee, which helps support road, bridge, and infrastructure construction in South Carolina, will increase from $0.22 to $0.24 per gallon.
The increase is the fourth consecutive year that the fuel fee has increased. The increases are part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act passed by the General Assembly in 2017, which raises the fee by $0.02 per gallon each July until 2022. The fuel fee will be $0.28 after July 1, 2022 and was $0.16 before the increases began.
South Carolina also charges inspection fees of $0.0025 per gallon and an environmental impact fee, $0.005 per gallon, which have not changed and are still applied to motor fuel.
From July 1, 2017 through April 2020, approximately $364 million in increased revenues have been deposited into the South Carolina Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund in order to help support more than $1.3 billion in road and bridge work, according to figures from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
South Carolina taxpayers can claim a credit to help offset increases in the fee. The credit equals the lesser of the vehicle maintenance fees paid during the year or what was paid in the increased Motor Fuel User Fees.
Preliminary department of revenue data shows that so far in the 2020 tax season, this credit has been claimed on 65,638 South Carolina returns, with an average credit of $42.41 per return, almost double the average in the 2019 tax season. The available credit cap was increased from $40 million last year to $65 million for the 2020 tax season. So far, $2.78 million of the available credit for the 2020 tax season has been claimed.
