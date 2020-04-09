COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Education released an online resource website to help students, teachers and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” said Molly Spearman, the state superintendent of education. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”
SCRemoteLearning.com, the resource website, provides support learners of all grade levels.
The website provides teachers with remote instruction information, website resources and learning resources that are broken down for elementary, middle and high school students. The website provides parents and students with instructional resources.
The website was developed internally and vetted from outside sources.
"We strongly invite and encourage teachers and parents to use this website to help navigate this challenging time in South Carolina,” Spearman said. "We are continually working to support remote learning as we navigate this time.”
Additional content will be added as it is developed and vetted.
