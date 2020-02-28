FLORENCE, S.C. — Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Saturday in the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Anyone who is in line but has not voted by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote to determine which Democratic candidates will receive part or all of the state's delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
On the ballot will be Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey, ”Mayor Pete” Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana, former Congressman John Delaney from Maryland, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, and businessman Andrew Yang.
Bennet, Booker, Delaney, Patrick, and Yang have withdrawn from the race but withdrew too late to have their names removed from the ballot.
Notably not on the ballot is former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He got into the race too late to enter the South Carolina primary. He has focused much of his campaign on the Super Tuesday states including neighboring North Carolina. Hence his occasional appearance in a TV commercial on local TV channels that also serve parts of North Carolina.
No write-ins are allowed on the ballot.
Fifty-four of the state’s 63 delegates will be pledged by results of the primary.
Thirty-five of the 54 delegates to be pledged will be pledged based on the results of the primary by congressional district, of which South Carolina has seven. Most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, and Marlboro are part of Congressional District 7, which is allocated five delegates. The remaining part of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County are part of Congressional District 6, which is allocated eight delegates.
The remaining 19 pledged delegates are seven party and elected officials and 12 at-large delegates who are assigned by the statewide results.
A candidate must receive at least 15% of the vote in the primary to be considered a viable candidate and receive delegates.
To vote in the primary, a registered voter needs to take a valid photo identification like a driver's license or other photo ID issued by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, a federal military ID, or a passport to the polling place.
Persons without a photo ID can consult the South Carolina Election Commission's FAQ at scvotes.org/2020-presidential-preference-primary-faqs.
People can determine if they are registered by visiting SCvotes.org, the South Carolina Election Commission's website, clicking on Check My Registration, and providing the information the website requests.
The addresses of a polling place are on the South Carolina voter registration card.
When the location changes, the local election commission mails a new card to the addresses of the people registered to vote at the polling place.
There are several precincts that will vote in new locations in Florence County: Coward 1 and 2 will now vote at the J.C. Lynch Elementary School at 124 Hicks Road, Ebenezer 2 will vote at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Youth Assembly Building at 524 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence 3 will vote at the R.N. Beck Center at 1001 W. Sumter St., Florence Five will vote at the same location, Florence 11 will vote at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center at 513 Barnes St., Gilbert will vote at Theodore Lester Elementary School at 3501 E. Palmetto St., and Savannah Grove will vote at the Savannah Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center at 2620 Alligator Road.
A list of precincts is also available on SCVotes.org.
The Check My Registration page of the SCVotes.org also displays the information.
