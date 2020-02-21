FLORENCE, S.C. — Next Saturday, voters from across the Palmetto State will head to the polls to vote in the 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary.
What is the primary?
The primary is officially known as the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, hence the unofficial term "PPP" from election officials. South Carolina's primary is the first in the South, the first Democratic primary with at least a plurality of African-American voters, and the final primary before "Super Tuesday."
What's at stake?
At stake are 63 delegates to the 2020 Democratic Convention, which is to be held in Milwaukee in mid-July. At the convention the Democratic Party will select its nominee for president.
Fifty-four of the state's delegates will be pledged by results of the primary.
Thirty-five of the 54 will be pledged based on the results of the primary by congressional sistrict, of which South Carolina has seven. Most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, and Marlboro are part of Congressional District 7, which is allocated five delegates. The remaining part of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County are part of Congressional District 6, which is allocated eight delegates.
The remaining 19 pledged delegates are seven party and elected officials and 12 at-large delegates that are assigned by the statewide results.
A candidate must receive at least 15% of the vote in the primary to be considered a viable candidate and receive delegates.
What else makes this primary important?
As explained earlier, the South Carolina primary is the first to feature at least a plurality of African-American voters. This is a key voting bloc for Democrats and the first chance to see which candidate's message resonates with that voting bloc.
For example, during the last primary election, Sen. Bernie Sanders was riding the momentum into South Carolina but his message did not resonate with African-American voters, resulting in a drubbing by Hillary Clinton, stopping his momentum and propelling Clinton to the nomination.
Who can vote?
South Carolina has an open primary system, meaning anyone who is currently registered to vote can cast a ballot in the race, assuming the person can show an accepted form of identification at the poll.
A person who can't show an accepted form of identification can cast a provisional ballot.
A person casting a ballot in this election can then vote in either major political party's primary in June.
Even Republicans can vote?
Yes.
There is currently some movement from Republicans in the state to encourage other Republicans to vote in the election and select the "worst" Democrat.
There are no indications of such activity in Florence County but there have been reports of such activity in the heavily Republican Upstate region.
There is no Republican primary this year as the party elected to cancel it. That decision was upheld in court.
On what will people cast their ballots?
This will be the first large-scale test of the new voting machines statewide. There have been local elections held with no issues but the new system will face its first statewide test Saturday.
Who will be on the ballot?
There will be one race on the ballot: Democratic nominee for president.
On the ballot will be Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey, "Mayor Pete" Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana, former Congressman John Delaney from Maryland, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, and businessman Andrew Yang.
Bennet, Booker, Delaney, Patrick, and Yang have withdrawn from the race but withdrew too late to have their names removed from the ballot.
Notably not on the ballot is former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He got into the race too late to enter the South Carolina primary. He has focused much of his campaign on the Super Tuesday states including neighboring North Carolina. Hence his occasional appearance in a TV commercial on local TV channels that also serve parts of North Carolina.
No write-ins are allowed on the ballot.
How to vote?
There are two ways to vote: in person at a polling place the day of the election or via an absentee ballot.
How do I vote in person?
Short answer: Locate your voter ID card, find your polling place, present your ID, and cast your ballot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Longer answer: To locate your precinct visit the SCVotes.org website and follow the links to check your registration, which will display your precinct.
There are several precincts that will vote in new locations in Florence County: Coward 1 and 2 will now vote at the J.C. Lynch Elementary School at 124 Hicks Road, Ebenezer 2 will vote at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Youth Assembly Building at 524 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence 3 will vote at the R.N. Beck Center at 1001 W. Sumter St., Florence Five will vote at the same location, Florence 11 will vote at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center at 513 Barnes St., Gilbert will vote at Theodore Lester Elementary School at 3501 E. Palmetto St., and Savannah Grove will vote at the Savannah Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center at 2620 Alligator Road.
All voters affected by these moves have been mailed new voter registration cards with the new address and location on them.
A list of precincts is also available on the SCVotes.org website.
How do I cast an absentee ballot?
Absentee balloting, also known as early voting, is permitted in South Carolina for voters who are members of the armed forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on election day or those who are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas. It is permitted for voters who are physically disabled, who are students or spouses or dependents of students who are attending school out of their county of residence. It is permitted for voters who cannot vote because of employment on election day, or those who plan to be on vacation on election day, or those who are in the hospital within a four-day period before election day or had a death or funeral in the family within three days of the election, or those who care for sick or disabled people. It also is permitted for voters who are working the election and who are serving as jurors.
There are two ways to cast an absentee ballot in South Carolina: in-person or by mail.
To cast a ballot in person, take a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, to the Florence County Election Commission office at 219 Third Loop Road, fill out an application and cast your ballot by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
To cast a ballot by mail, either download an application form online from the South Carolina Election Commission’s website or request an application form by mail, phone, fax or email to the Florence County Election Commission. The application must be returned to the Florence County Election Commission by no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. Voters then have until 7 p.m. on the date of the election to return their ballot in person or by mail to the Florence County Election Commission.
The website of the South Carolina Election Commission is scvotes.org. To locate the absentee ballot application, click Get My Absentee Application in the mySCvotes box on the right hand side of the page.
The phone number of the Florence County Election Commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. Email addresses listed on the state election website are dalford@florenceco.org and bscott@florenceco.org.
What is likely to happen on Feb. 29?
Polls and the betting markets are a mixed bag right now. The websites Election Betting Odds and Primary Guide have fluctuated between Biden and Sanders as the most likely candidate to win.
Currently, Sanders is favored but that has changed three times in the last week.
As far as polls go, 538 indicates Sanders is a slight favorite but a poll from Winthrop indicates Sanders is behind Biden.
It's worth noting that many of these polls came out before the most recent Democratic debate.
With the polls and the betting markets a mixed bag, the endorsement or non-endorsement of Rep. Jim Clyburn (S.C.-6) could swing the race either way.
Biden told Brian Williams of MSNBC that he believed he would receive Clyburn's endorsement after the most recent Democratic debate in Las Vegas.
