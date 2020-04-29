COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence County Wednesday recorded another two deaths attributed to COVID-19 while the total number of South Carolina deaths from the virus topped 200.
Florence County also reported another nine residents had tested positive for the virus. Florence County has the seventh highest rate per 100,000 residents of infection. Darlington County has the ninth highest rate.
Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Williamsburg counties have the four highest rates of infection.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths were reported to DHEC.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,881 and those who have died to 203.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Clarendon (2), and Greenville (2) counties. Five deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (1), Florence (9), Greenville (26), Greenwood (2), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (3), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (9).
Within the Pee Dee Florence County reports 288 residents have tested positive for the virus and a dozen have died from it. Darlington County reports 114 cases and two deaths, Williamsburg County 65 cases, Chesterfield County 48 cases, Dillon County 47 cases, Marlboro County 43 cases and Marion County 32 cases and one death.
Horry County reports 211 cases and 15 deaths, Georgetown County 40 cases and two deaths, Clarendon County 201 cases and 17 deaths, Lee County 58 cases and seven deaths and Kershaw County 234 cases and 10 deaths.
As of Wednesday morning, 4,480 hospital beds are available and 6,932 are utilized, which is a 60.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,932 beds currently used, 311 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Wednesday is projected to be the day that will place the greatest demand on hospital resources to deal with COVID-19 patients.
More than half the reported cases, 52 percent, are in people 40-70 years old, according to DHEC records. People 71-80 account for 17 percent of the cases.
African Americans, who account for 27.1 percent of the population as of 2019, had 43 percent of the reported COVID-19 cases compared to whites who had 45 percent of the reported cases.
Of those who died from the virus 87 percent were 60-years-old and older. African Americans accounted for 53 percent of the reported deaths compared to whites who accounted for 42 percent of the reported deaths.
Men accounted for 54 percent of those who died while women were 46 percent.
As of April 28, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,862 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,963 were positive and 12,899 were negative. A total of 54,217 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
