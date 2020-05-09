COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another 168 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 announced Saturday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control put the state's total at more than 7,500.
Another 10 deaths were also announced Saturday — one of them in the Pee Dee.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,531 and those who have died to 330.
Eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Fairfield (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (4), Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (13), Georgetown (1), Greenville (43), Horry (5), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (2), Lee (7), Lexington (9), Marion (3), Oconee (1), Pickens (4), Richland (28), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (5), York (3).
In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 412 cases and 20 deaths, Darlington County reported 173 cases and three deaths, Williamsburg County reported 136 cases and seven deaths, Dillon County reported 88 cases, Chesterfield County reported 75 cases and one death, Marlboro County reported 57 cases and one death and Marion County reported 47 cases and two deaths.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. DHEC on Saturday released new graphs showing trends in the percent of cases of COVID-19 relative to the number of tests performed during the last 28 and 14 days, respectively. The calculation is a result of the number of positive tests reported in a day (for Friday, 168) divided by the total number of tests performed on that same day by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories (for Friday, 2,512), then multiplied by 100 to get the percent positive (6.7% Friday).
When the percent positive is high, it may indicate that there isn't enough testing being performed to capture how much disease is in the community and testing may be focused on people who are more severely ill.
When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of this morning, 3,482 inpatient hospital beds were available and 6,514 were in use, which is a 65.17% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,514 inpatient beds currently used, 461 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of May 8, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 20,337 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,664 were positive and 17,673 were negative. A total of 80,963 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.