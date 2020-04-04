COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 217 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including six additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 1,917, and those who have died to 40.
These additional deaths occurred in six individuals who were elderly and also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Lexington County, and the other individuals were residents of Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland, and York counties.
Charleston, Richland, Greenville and Beaufort counties continue to lead the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
In the Pee Dee Florence continues to have the highest number of reported cases at 35 with five deaths followed by Darlington County with 19 cases, Chesterfield County with 13 cases, Williamsburg County with nine cases, Marlboro County with three cases, Marion County with two cases and a reported death and Dillon County with one reported case.
Horry County reports 63 cases and four deaths while Georgetown County reports 17 cases and one death.
As of April 3, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,017 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 806 were positive and 6,211 were negative. A total of 18,314 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of April 3, 5,807 hospital beds are available and 6,362 are utilized, which is a 51.9 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.4 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
