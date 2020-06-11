COLUMBIA, S.C. — Weeks after Memorial Day and the decision to start reopening the state from its partial COVID-19 shutdown, the number of confirmed cases continues to set daily records — 687 new cases Thursday and 13 additional deaths, according to figures from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of those new cases, the Pee Dee accounts for 56 cases and one death.
Greenville County reported 125 new cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 16,441 and those who have died to 588.
Ten of the 13 deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Greenville (2), Florence (1), Spartanburg (3), Fairfield (1), Colleton (2), and Greenwood (1) counties, and three in middle-aged individuals from Lexington (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties.
The number of new cases by county: Aiken (6), Abbeville (39), Anderson (7), Bamberg (3), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (20), Calhoun (1), Charleston (45), Chester (3), Chesterfield (7), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (9), Colleton (6), Darlington (8), Dillon (2), Dorchester (10), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (22), Georgetown (15), Greenville (125), Greenwood (36), Hampton (5), Horry (47), Jasper (2), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (10), Laurens (9), Lexington (52), Marion (4), Marlboro (5), Newberry (1), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (13), Pickens (14), Richland (69), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (9), Sumter (45), Williamsburg (8), York (21).
On a per capita bases, Lee County leads the state with 1,378.65 cases per 100,000 residents.
In the Pee Dee Williamsburg County ranks fourth in the state, Marlboro County fifth, Dillon County seventh, Chesterfield County ninth and Florence County tenth for cases on a per capita basis.
Antibody testing has become an important topic in the country’s COVID-19 response. While DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory doesn’t perform antibody testing, private labs report antibody test results to DHEC every day as part of their total COVID-19 testing numbers.
DHEC has included antibody tests in the total number of reported tests in South Carolina since March 10. DHEC has not included positive antibody test results in the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. The inclusion of antibody test numbers in our daily testing numbers has not affected the number of cases in the state, however, it has slightly decreased the percent positive.
As of Wednesday, a total of 265,351 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Wednesday statewide was 4,791 and the percent positive was 14.3%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 82 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 173 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Thursday morning, 2,827 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,614 were in use, which is a 72.92% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,614 inpatient beds currently used, 494 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
