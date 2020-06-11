Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BLADEN, COLUMBUS, AND ROBESON. IN NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, MARLBORO, NORTHERN HORRY, AND WILLIAMSBURG. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO TONIGHT. THESE STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND MAY BE SLOW MOVING. * EXPECT RAPID RISES ON AREA STREAMS AND CREEKS. FLOODING MAY DEVELOP ALONG STREAM BEDS AND IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. DRIVERS CAN EXPECT RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES IN INTENSE RAINFALL AND PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&