COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported $53 million in federal stimulus money was paid Sunday to 64,000 South Carolinians.
The federal stimulus is provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. It was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on March 27.
One of the major provisions of the act is called the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and it will provide an additional $600 per week, in addition to regular unemployment insurance benefits, to eligible claimants. This temporary federal funding is approved from the claim week ending April 4 through the claim week ending July 25.
Those receiving payment will see notices in their portal, and the money will be available for them to use within 24 to 72 hours, depending on their bank’s procedures.
The $53 million includes some of the retroactive weeks in claimants’ accounts.
In addition to the $53 million, the department also paid $10 million dollars in regular unemployment insurance benefits yesterday in addition to the $19 million dollars paid out in regular benefits last week.
“The four weeks prior to COVID-19, our agency has processed approximately 7,000 initial claims," Dan Ellzey, executive director of the department said. "In the four weeks since COVID-19, we have processed 266,000 initial claims. I am beyond proud of the work of our agency staff for rising to the challenge and assisting individuals who are relying on state and federal funding to help them keep food on their tables and their bills paid."
Ellzey added that there is still a lot of work to do.
The CARES Act also authorizes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to provide compensation for individuals who weren’t previously found eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. The department anticipates being able to accept claims for this no later than the claim week ending April 25. This temporary federal funding is approved from the claim week ending April 4, 2020 through the claim week ending Dec. 26.
It also authorizes the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which will provide up to 13 additional weeks of benefits to those who have already exhausted their standard state benefits of 20 weeks.
The department anticipates being able to accept and process these claims in the coming weeks. This temporary federal funding is effective for the claim week ending Feb. 8 through the through the claim week ending Dec.26.
