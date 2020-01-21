Songwriter Jimmy Webb to pay tribute to Glen Campbell at PAC concert

FLORENCE, S.C. — For more than five decades, Jimmy Webb has been writing chart-topping songs.
On Saturday, he will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on South Dargan Street. His touring multi-media show, “Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years,” will encompass a tribute to his friend and collaborator Glen Campbell and reveal the stories behind the legacy he created with his friend.
“A centerpiece of the concert is when Webb trades verses with recordings of Campbell and adds insights to ‘Wichita Lineman’ and more from various performances by the duo," according to an announcement. "Personal video and photos from Webb’s private collection, the Campbell family, and other friends — mostly never-before-seen publicly before this show began — bring back decades of shared musical memories. In addition, Webb peppers the evening with many surprises that demonstrate the singular talents of these two pop icons and the indelible mark their symbiotic craftsmanship made on American music, and all over the world.”
His songs have crossed genres from country to pop to disco. His songs have included “Worst That Could Happen,” “The Highway Man,” “Up, Up and Away,” and “MacArthur Park.”
Webb said he has been fortunate to have written songs with staying power. He said songs like “Wichita Lineman” are still being sung today.
“I was fortunate that some of my songs stayed in the public’s mind,” Webb said in a recent phone interview.
“I believe this is my first time in Florence,” he said.
The event will be a mixed-media presentation. “I’m playing the grand piano,” Webb said.
He said the program will be devoted to music he and Glen Campbell created together. It will memorialize a 50-year friendship with stories and videos presented in a light-hearted way.
“We laugh a lot,” he said. “We loved jokes. He (Campbell) knew thousands of jokes.”
Webb said their friendship almost didn’t develop. He said they were on opposite sides of the spectrum when it came to politics. He said it was the '60s, the Vietnam War, and his long hair in stark contrast to Campbell’s crisp, clean image on television.
“We were young kids,” he said. “I’d just come back from the Monterey Pop Festival.”
Webb said that although they had already collaborated on a Grammy-winning song they had never really met, but only shook hands when receiving the award.
“He looked me up and down with his piercing blue eyes and asked when was I going to get a haircut?” Webb said.
He said their friendship developed slowly from mutual respect for the magic of music. He said they understood each other as they made music.
“It seemed that my songs were destined to be recorded by Glen Campbell,” he said. “We created something magical.”
Webb said his favorite recordings of his songs by Campbell are a toss-up between the lesser known “The Moon is a Harsh Mistress” and “Still Within the Sound of My Voice.”
The song he wrote that is his favorite was sung by Art Garfunkel and only hit number 3 on the charts in the '60s. It was “All I Know.” He said it was a huge, eloquent love song.
“I guess it would be my dessert song,” he said.
Webb has released about a dozen solo albums since the 1970s, while continuing to write for others.
His own CDS “Just Across the River (2010) and “Still Within the Sound of My Voice (2013) feature duets on some of his biggest songs with friends Billy Joel, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Lucinda Williams, Brian Wilson, Garfunkel, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Keith Urban and others.
Webb said one of his fondest memories of Campbell occurred at Campbell's home in Malibu. Webb said it was a lovely Spanish-style home with a picture-window looking out over the Pacific Ocean. He said there was a large fireplace in the house, and one time that he happened to be there Campbell was seated by the fireplace with his daughter, Ashley, who was 11 or 12 at the time. He said Campbell had his guitar and his daughter had a banjo in her lap. He said the firelight caught their faces just right. It looked like his daughter almost worshiped her father as he patiently helped her to pick the banjo. She was watching his hands, Webb said. And Webb watched her little hands do exactly the same thing her father was doing. Webb said Campbell had unlimited patience with his children.
He said Campbell’s children have become extraordinary musicians themselves.
Webb was born in Oklahoma. His father was a Baptist minister. He said his mother’s fondest dream was for him to become the pianist at his father’s Baptist church. He said, like it or not, he practiced the piano every day and at the age of 12, he became the church pianist. When he was a child the family moved around a lot. He said he was raised to perform in front of people.
“I started making up songs when I was 12 or 13 years old,” Webb said. “Most kids got zits; I got songs.”
”My dad was convinced rock 'n‘ roll was all about sex,” he said.
Imagine that, he added.
He said his father knew he was headed down a different path. When he was 16 years old, his mother died and his father took the children from California and moved back to Oklahoma. All accept him.
“I refused to go,” he said. “And by golly, I was a songwriter.”
Tickets to see Webb at the PAC are $25-$49 and are available at https://fmupac.org/event/jimmy-webb-the-glen-campbell-years/
For more about Webb visit www.jimmywebb.com.
