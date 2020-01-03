FLORENCE, S.C. – Some residents of the Woodmont area are scheduled to experience a water interruption on Tuesday.
The city of Florence is advising residents near the intersection of Royal Street and Malloy Street about a planned water service interruption between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The interruption is necessary to install new line valves and to repair an existing leak, according to the city.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has required that a boil-water advisory be issued to affected residents following this interruption as there will be a loss of pressure within the area when water services are temporarily disconnected.
The advisory will be issued and distributed door to door to each affected customer.
For more information, contact the city utilities department at 843-665-3236 or the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) at 843-661-4825.
