Water Interruption

A water service interruption is scheduled for the areas in blue next Tuesday.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Some residents of the Woodmont area are scheduled to experience a water interruption on Tuesday. 

The city of Florence is advising residents near the intersection of Royal Street and Malloy Street about a planned water service interruption between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.  

The interruption is necessary to install new line valves and to repair an existing leak, according to the city. 

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has required that a boil-water advisory be issued to affected residents following this interruption as there will be a loss of pressure within the area when water services are temporarily disconnected.

The advisory will be issued and distributed door to door to each affected customer.

For more information, contact the city  utilities department at 843-665-3236 or the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) at 843-661-4825.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

