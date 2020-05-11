FLORENCE, S.C. – Restaurants in South Carolina were allowed to open their dining rooms at half capacity Monday after being ordered to shut down in-dining in mid-March by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Some restaurants eagerly opened their doors on Monday while others chose to remain closed a little longer. Everyone is trying to figure out ways to make social distancing work in their individual restaurants and keep employees and customers as safe as possible.
IHOP at Magnolia Mall, 2699 David H. McLeod Blvd. in Florence, will not open its inside dining until the weekend.
“We are waiting until the weekend and will mostly open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.,” manager Miquel Ruiz said.
IHOP serves pancakes and other breakfast items.
Ruiz said IHOP is following guidelines and will open at half capacity. He said they plan to skip every other table to make sure people are social distancing.
“We will wear masks and gloves,” he said.
To ensure the safety of guests, silverware will be brought to the tables and syrup containers will be used only once and discarded. He said outside a sign will strongly suggest that guests wear masks.
“We want to make sure we are 100% ready, making sure we have our employees trained and everything sanitized before we open,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said IHOP has been serving this area for more than 20 years, and to ensure the safety of everyone they are retraining their employees to meet guidelines.
Red Bone Alley at the Florence Mall, 1903 W. Palmetto St., opened on Monday at 50 percent capacity with tables 8 feet apart, General Manager David Poland said.
“We are encouraging wearing masks and gloves,” Poland said.
He said the restaurant was open last Tuesday through Sunday outdoors with seating under tents, it has been providing curbside pickup all along.
Poland said the outdoor seating went well. People will still have that option as well as curbside.
The menu will be limited as it was for outdoor dining.
“We are concentrating on day-to -day,” Poland said.
He said people seemed ready to get out and have expressed a desire to come back to dining in.
Poland said Red Bone was able to keep its employees busy during the closure with painting and cleaning.
Holt Bros. BBQ, 2087 W. Evans St. in Florence, opened its dining room doors to customers Monday.
Jack Holt said on Monday morning that things will be a little different as the restaurant reopens for dining inside at all three of their restaurants: Holt Bros. BBQ, Jack’s Place and 1720 Burger Bar, owned by Holt and his sons, Zack, John and Patrick.
Holt said they are taking every safety precaution and extra sanitizing.
“My whole family is up here,” Holt said. “We are wearing masks and gloves.”
He said customers seemed to feel comfortable with the outside dining and hopefully that has paved the way for them to feel comfortable dining inside.
Holt said customers still have the option to dine outside, curbside pickup and drive-thru service.
“People have been locked down for a long time,” Holt said. “I think people have enjoyed being able to get out and eat outdoors.”
Holt said one good thing that has come out of the new guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing is that it will also help when flu season hits. He said people have become a lot more cautious about spreading germs.
Holt said from now until the end of May, Holt Bros. will be honoring nurses. Tuesday is Nurses Day. A nurse will be chosen from the names submitted on their social media pages for a free meal.
“We have been pleased and appreciative of our employees,” he said. “We are doing all we can for the people who work for us.”
Holt said they have been able to keep about 75% to 80% of them working.
Holt said their customers have been good to them.
When the coronavirus hit, the Holts were in the process of opening a new Holt Bros. location in Darlington.
“Now that we see where we are,” Holt said, “we are trying to complete the restaurant by the end of the month. We will be training in June, and if the state allows, we will open as early as possible.”
Top Hat Special Teas in downtown Florence, 234 W. Evans St., opened Monday, too, for inside dining.
Owner Laurie Crouse said she will be alternating tables in her restaurant in order to comply with social distancing and guidelines for indoor dining and allowing 50 percent capacity. She said just when she started to figure out how to make outdoor dining work for her, she has to figure out how to comply with indoor dining regulations.
“We are playing it by ear,” she said. ”We will have to figure it all out as we go.”
At the present, she has a staff of only three. Just before the coronavirus hit, Crouse said she had a few people leave, and she hasn’t replaced them.
Crouse said the menu is the same, except she is doing her four- and six-course teas or serving soup.
“That just wouldn’t work with paper plates,” she said. “But I’m not comfortable washing dishes yet.”
No fine china or her trademark tea cups. Crouse is for now using paper plates and plastic utensils.
Crouse said the past few months have been a very emotional time.
“It has been like a roller coaster ride,” Crouse said. “But we have made it through and celebrated our 20th anniversary on May 3. Failure wasn’t an option.”
She said there wasn’t any celebration like she had hoped to have.
“I was planning on doing something,” Crouse said.
Crouse said she has scaled back her hours to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Blake Pate, the owner of the Chick-fil-A outside Magnolia Mall, said he isn’t ready to open up to inside dining. He is still open at the drive-thru.
“We haven’t made a decision as to when we will reopen,” Pate said.
Pate said he is still trying to work out the safety precautions.
“I think everything is going to change, and social distancing will be the new normal,” Pate said. “It will be a challenge at first, but we will get used to it.”
An employee at King Jefe said they have not decided to open for dining yet. And a manager at one Waffle House said they have limited seating.
The Drive-In Restaurant in downtown Florence, 135 E. Palmetto St., has decided to remain closed to inside dining for now.
“We are going to wait a little longer,” Owner Pauline Kremydas said Monday.
She said it would be difficult for them to maintain the social distancing required from table to table.
“People can still get curbside service and come in to pick up orders,” Kremydas said.
El Agave owner/manager Brenda Perez said she was not ready to open for inside dining Monday. The restaurant continues to go orders with pick up inside, and customers can sit at the outdoor tables to eat if they wish, she said. El Agave is located in downtown Florence, 147 W. Evans St.
“We are not ready,” Perez said. “We are getting ready and hope to be open by Thursday.”
Perez said she wants to make sure their guidelines are in place before opening.
She said tables will be 8 feet apart. Sanitizing will include tables, menus, before and after each use, and restrooms at least once an hour. Perez said employees will be required to wear masks and gloves.
“It has been hard,” Perez said of the shutdown. “We do have great customer support.”
Perez said many people aren’t ready to get out. She appreciates those who are.
Perez said El Agave will do everything it can to make sure its customers feel safe.
