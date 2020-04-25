FLORENCE — Reaction to the reopening of some businesses has been mixed in Florence. Merchants say customers are still being cautious and are slowly coming back. Some retailers are less optimistic than others about business bouncing back.
Some businesses were given the green light to reopen this week by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in place. Essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities, and others received waivers from state officials to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
This week the governor began loosening restrictions, allowing some business previously closed and deemed nonessential such as department stores, flea markets, florists, book stores, jewelry stores and music stores to reopen.
The businesses must continue social distancing and no more than five customers per 1,000 sq. feet of retail space or 20 percent occupancy, whichever is less.
“We unlocked the doors on Tuesday when the governor gave the go-ahead,” said Cynthia Poston, owner of CYNTHIA – Apparel and Shoes.
Poston said she is glad the governor gave small businesses like hers the option to open back up. She said he has been very selective as to what opens up. She said most small businesses have less foot traffic than larger retail businesses and should be able to continue social distancing. She said she is also paying special attention to sanitizing recommendations.
“We are more of a specialty business with more personal service.
Poston said the doors had been locked to customers for two full weeks, but she had been taking care of her customers all along with home delivery and curbside pickup. She said service comes with good customers for 36 years.
She will continue home delivery and curbside pickup as long as necessary.
“People are being very cautious,” Poston said. “Some have family members who are at risk and they aren’t taking a chance getting out.”
Poston said customers mainly fear getting the coronavirus and it will take time for some to trust getting back out in public.
She is continuing social distancing.
“I am very concerned and being very careful,” Poston said.
Mother’s Day is coming up soon, and Poston is optimistic that business will pick up by then.
She said normally Mother’s Day is a very busy time. It is the highlight of the spring season for retail business, she said.
“I’m sure there will there will shipment orders canceled,” she said. “But there will be need for summer clothes. I am optimistic.”
“There is a lot of uncertainty. We have never had it where people’s safety was the underlying reason for not shopping,” Poston said.
CYNTHIA – Apparel & Shoes is at 1935 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.
Galloway & Moseley Jewelers in Florence opened back up to the public on Tuesday as well.
Britton Moseley, owner of Galloway & Moseley Jewelers, said his stores in Florence and Sumter reopened with a “fair amount of traffic.”
Moseley said the stores had been closed for about two weeks. They retained their employees and were able to provide curbside service during that time.
Moseley said business definitely decreased during that time period. He said little or no money was coming in.
“It will take a little time for business to come back,” Moseley said.
He said he hopes the government will see that shutting down the economy entirely might not have been the right decision.
Since the store opened back up, Moseley said, employees are social distancing, observing strict hand washing recommendations and sanitizing counters, doors and other area frequently.
He said his employees haven’t worn masks to work, but some customers have come in wearing them.
Galloway & Moseley Jewelers in Florence is at 2001 Hoffmeyer Road.
Hoffman and Hoffman, a men’s clothing store at 2618 Second Loop Road in Florence, continued to serve its commerce by curbside pickup as well. On Tuesday the store’s doors were opened to customers.
Owner Charles Hoffman said, “We have been here the whole time.”
However, he said the closing of the doors did affect the business.
And before business returns, Hoffman said, “People are going to have to get over their fears.”
“I think we could have handled it another way,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said the “mom and pop” stores were told to close their doors, and this decision has had a great effect on their business.
He said some stores that see much more traffic than he would in a day were allowed to stay open.
He said some stores with 1,000 or more customers a day were allowed to stay open. In his clothing store, Hoffman said, they may see 10 to 20 customers a day and they had to close.
“I don’t think that is going about it the right way,” he said.
Hoffman said he thinks some people are ready to come back, while others are still afraid.
“If our customers are sick, they stay home,” Hoffman said.
He said it will take a long time for those who are afraid to come out.
He said the way he looks at it the Lord has it under control.
Hoffman said many who have ventured back outside have said they are glad he is open and glad to see the staff. Hoffman and Hoffman have been in business in Florence for 25 years.
Keith Herring of Eagle Bay Outfitters at 2803 East Highway 76 in Mullins said he was up “bright and early” on Tuesday morning to reopen his business after being closed for two weeks.
“Business has been great,” he said. “People were ready to get out. It was like people were waiting for us to open; thank the Lord.”
Herring said he has been in the retail shoe and apparel business for 47 years.
“I got the PPP (Payroll Protection Program) and was able to keep our health insurance,” he said.
If not for the assistance, Herring said, he would not have been able to keep his employees.
Herring said his business was really hurt by being closed for two full weeks. It was during Easter and that is one of his busiest times of the year.
“Easter is a good time of the year for us,” Herring said. “It is a major selling time and we missed it completely.”
Herring is optimistic that things will get back to “a new” normal soon.
“We plan on being here,” he said.
Patricia Taira, owner of Mary’s Flowers in Florence, said she closed ahead of the mandates. And being able to open her doors on Tuesday was a welcome relief.
Florists like Mary's have missed revenue from proms and Secretary's Day and have taken a hit on wedding cancellations and modified funeral arrangements. Taira is not optimistic about a robust Mother’s Day.
Taira said business started to taper off shortly after Valentine’s Day. At that time, Taira said, she didn’t really know anything about the coronavirus. By mid-March nothing was happening. She and her staff started working a three-day workweek.
As word of the coronavirus began to spread, Taira said, her staff and their families became concerned about working. She has five employees, and she said one is pregnant and two are over 60. She herself is over 60.
“We had a group meeting and decided to close before the mandate came,” Taira said.
She said by this time there was little or no business coming in and hardly any call-in orders. That was March 30.
Then the mandate came, she said. Mary’s Florist remained closed until Tuesday when the restrictions on florists being open were lifted.
“We had four orders to deliver yesterday (Tuesday),” Taira said in a telephone interview.
She said she turned the sign out front back on Wednesday and changed the message on the phone to indicate Mary’s Florist is back open for business.
During the time she was closed, Taira said, she sought help from various places, her tax accountant, her banker and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, to help understand the governmental loan programs and unemployment. She said there was some confusion at first or lack of information on how to apply for PPP loans.
“If not for Mike (Miller) at the chamber, I wouldn’t have understood any of it,” Taira said. “The chamber has been a pillar of strength for small businesses, especially Mike Miller. If not for Mike’s help, I wouldn’t be here,”
Taira said Miller was able to get her in touch with people who had some of the answers. She hasn’t received the help she was hoping for.
Taira said she still hasn’t heard back about the bank loan. She said she is still “in the loop” and is hopeful, but isn’t sure she can hold out.
Mary’s Florist opened in 1976 as a family-owned business. She said the business is named for her mother, who started it and worked it from the ground up. Taira took over a little over 20 years ago.
Taira said she has been bothered by the fact that the coronavirus could be the end of it.
Taira said it has been tough with no income coming in. She said the rent and utilities still had to be paid.
The economy is still struggling, Tiara said. She said she doesn’t have the inventory she needs to keep up her business. While it was closed someone came in and watered the plants and tried to keep the fresh flowers alive, but they eventually had to be discarded. And now she is having trouble getting flowers from her suppliers.
She said from Valentines through July is usually her busiest time of the year.
She is afraid the usual Mother’s Day business won’t be there this year.
“I don’t think people are going to have the money for flowers,” she said.
Taira said people have to get back to work.
“We are trying to stay in business,” she said. “We will get through this somehow.”
Taira said she is getting close to retirement age, and it is disheartening.
“I’m not sure it will be worth the hassle,” she said. “I haven’t thrown in the towel yet, but I’m not optimistic at this point. We really need and depend on the support of the community.”
Mary’s is at 1222 S. Irby St. in Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.