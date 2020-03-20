FLORENCE, S.C. — Churches in the Florence area are trying to comply with new guidelines for social distancing and avoidance of crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. While many churches have decided to suspend large gatherings, some are finding creative ways to stay connected to their parishioners.
The Rev. Chris Smith, director of missions for the Florence Baptist Association (FBA), said the majority of the 43 Southern Baptist churches affiliated with FBA have decided not to meet through the end of March for worship services.
He said some are holding small gatherings of 10 or fewer, and one is preparing care packages for those in need. Others are taking the opportunity to do deep cleaning in small groups.
“I have asked churches to start talking about Easter services,” Smith said.
He is anticipating that people will still need to keep their social distance and meet in groups of 10 or fewer through April. This year Easter falls on April 12. Smith has suggested that Southern Baptist churches have small gatherings in homes that day. After all, Smith said, when the church was started it was from “house to house.”
“We are asking churches to check on their members and others out in the community to see what they can do to help, especially for the elderly, single mothers and those most vulnerable,” Smith said. “It could be something simple like do an errand or pay a bill so they can stay in.”
Smith said this Sunday many of the Southern Baptist churches will livestream services.
First Baptist
Dr. Michael Crawford of First Baptist Church at 300 S. Irby St. in Florence said his church will see this as an opportunity.
Crawford said First Baptist is also refraining from gathering in large groups. He said church members are still worshiping online and in Facebook groups and are encouraging church families to gather individually or groups of fewer than 10 for worship.
Wednesday night was his first time taking the message to YouTube.
“We are continuing to worship, only in a different way,” Crawford said.
Crawford said he is praying that the church can continue with its Easter plans of sunrise service and its regular Sunday service.
That plan could change, he said.
Crawford said his church wants to be a part of the solutions, not the problem.
“We are hoping for the very best,” he said.
First Baptist has about 225 members with about 120-150 in attendance on any given Sunday.
Episcopal Church
The Diocese of South Carolina has canceled all in-person church services for Episcopal churches.
The Reverend Canon Caleb J. Lee, in a letter to parishes, said "all public worship services in the Diocese of South Carolina should be suspended until the end of the month of March. In addition to public worship services, we are requesting that all in-person parish meetings and gatherings in the Diocese of South Carolina also be suspended until the end of the month of March."
The diocese's website offers links to streamed services, including that of the National Cathedral.
There is also an online training session out of St. Ann's Conway on how to use Zoom to make online services interactive for home-bound parishioners.
Cumberland UMC
The Rev. Dr. Anthony Hodge, pastor of Cumberland UMC, 163 S. Coit St. in Florence, said his church is handling the situation as best it can while still providing for the needs of his congregation.
“Per guidance from our Episcopal leader, Bishop L. Jonathan Holston, we have suspended worship services through March 31, Hodge said. “But the church will be open for persons to come and pray on Sunday, March 22, and Sunday, March 29. This will also give persons an opportunity to share their tithes and offerings with the church as well.”
“We’re monitoring and adjusting as necessary,” Hodge said. “One might say we are attempting as best to live in our new norm for as long as we have to. I have not officially announced that I am offering counseling, but I am open to offering pastoral counseling via teleconference to anyone who might be interested in participating in a short-term pastoral counseling relationship. Interested persons can call the church at 843 669-2904, and we will respond to any requests for short-term pastoral counseling as soon as possible.”
“I would say to all that the same God who we served prior to having to deal with the coronavirus epidemic is still readily accessible to us now as we embrace our current crisis,” Hodge said. “If each of us remembers that we are not alone as we deal with this crisis, we will endure this crisis and even come through it as stronger persons of faith.”
Hodge said he is taking it week by week.
He said he is hopeful the church of about 100-130 worshipers will be able to have a traditional Easter or Resurrection Sunday service.
“If we are unable to have a traditional Easter or Resurrection Sunday service,” Hodge said, “I will do my best to serve my parishioners and others in a non-traditional manner. I am still processing how that will materialize.”
Central UMC
"Following the lead of our bishop and state authorities, we are making the very difficult decision to cancel all church events through the end of March," said Philip James Maenza III, director of communications for Central United Methodist Church in Florence.
"While we may not all be in the same room, we will still be worshiping," Menza said.
"There will still be liturgy and a sermon. A few of our music people have even agreed to come in and lead us in song. There will be one service at 9 a.m. which you can hear on the radio at 97.1 Frank FM. We will also be live-streaming the service. Anyone can watch the entire service online through Facebook Live," Menza said.
“As we move through the days ahead, I remember that God is with us and God will see us through. Consider these words from Romans 8:38-39, 'For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.' While we may not be together in person, I look forward to gathering with you in spirit this Sunday,” said the Rev. Thomas W. Smith with Central.
Church at Sandhurst
Church at Sandhurst, 1430 3rd Loop Road in Florence, is trying to help its members cope with the stress of COVID–19 with daily video devotionals and words of encouragement. The Rev. Dr. Adam Richardson, lead pastor at Church at Sandhurst, said the church is providing a means for children and families to ask questions. He said children’s routines have been disrupted with schools out, no social interaction and even eating and sleeping habits have changed for some. He said he is trying to help families settle down during this turbulent time.
Richardson said people say they are most stressed about the economy and how they are going to keep their family going.
“I just prerecorded our Sunday service,” Richardson said. “We moved it to a living room setting as though members were sitting there listening.”
He said the video would be posted for Sunday morning worship. It will be streamed online at www.sandhurst.net at 10:15 a.m. The video will also be posted on Facebook at Church at Sandhurst.
Richardson said he is using other social media such as Instagram where he shot a video challenging his parishioners to three things — pray hard, serve well and hold a dance-off.
He posted the first dance-off and other members have followed.
“We are trying to give people a lighter moment,” he said.
For Easter, Richardson’s team has come up with a drive-up Easter service concept.
“We have about 600 people come through our doors on any Sunday morning,” Richardson said.
He said they are going to use a pontoon boat as a stage/pulpit and use outdoor speakers to broadcast the sermon to people who drive up and listen from their cars. He said they can bring chairs and sit beside their cars if they wish.
Instead of a drive-in movie theater, it will be a drive-in church, Richardson said.
“If we get a better idea, we will do it,” he said.
Richardson said any church with access to a large field and a platform or a boat can do this.
Richardson said all churches have been challenged to look at this situation as an opportunity, a way to bring people together.
Florence’s Salvation Army
Florence's Salvation Army will have its first virtual service Sunday and will also reach out to congregants.
"We'll be delivering family worship and devotions to congregants and we'll have a full worship services recorded online for our congregants and community who still want to see a traditional message on Sunday," said Heather Steverson, business manager for the Army. "We're all just trying to figure this out day by day."
"We still serve, to the best of our ability, our community. We just have to adapt," she said.
"It's all new territory. We're going to continue to pray, practice good hygiene and social distancing and we'll get through it," Steverson said. "It's all we can do."
Central Baptist
Central Baptist Church, 1402 E. Pocket Road in Florence, is one of the few churches still continuing to hold traditional church services.
The Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford said his church is small with usually about 75 people attending.
Mumford said he wants to make sure all of his parishioners are safe.
“We are providing hand sanitizer, wipes and stressing washing hands often,” he said.
“We are trying not to touch each other,” Mumford said.
No hugs or handshakes. He said social distancing is being practiced.
“We hope the Lord will work a miracle for this virus,” Mumford sad.
If things remain as they are now, Mumford said, his church will go ahead with plans for Easter service and Wednesday and Sunday services.
St. John’s
St. John’s Church, 252 S. Dargan St. in Florence, posted this message on its website:
“The coronavirus pandemic has brought new developments every day, and as promised we are striving to make and communicate prudent, faithful decisions in light of this unfolding public health situation. In consultation with the Bishop and other clergy of the diocese, and with the consensus of the Church Wardens, we are joining the other churches of the diocese in cancelling our Sunday worship services, along with the other activities of the parish, for at least the next two weeks (i.e. Sunday March 22 & 29). We must do our part to slow the spread of a virus which can be deadly and for which there is yet no vaccine, medicine or cure.”
The Very Rev. Ken Weldon, rector of St. John’s, said, “We are in the process of creating a video worship service in place of our Sunday services.”
He said the church will be using Facebook and other online options for teaching and keeping his staff connected with members.
“If a pastoral need comes up we will deal with it face to face with limited physical contact,” Weldon said.
Weldon said he is taking it week by week and has not decided what the Easter service will look like. He said it may have to be an online service. He said the church will try to find a way for members to partake of communion.
“We have a lot of folks talking about it and working on a plan,” Weldon said. “I believe we are going to be in the middle of this for several months. We have to be ready for the long haul.”
“Fear of the unknown is tough on everyone,” Weldon said. “We need to remember God is in control and this is not bigger than him. He has a plan for us. We need to trust him; he is going to see us through. He is present in it and going to walk us through.”
Weldon said people need to listen and adhere to what the mayor, governor and president are telling them to do.
Catholic Church
Catholic churches have also canceled in-person worship in favor of taking the liturgy online.
The Catholic Diocese of Charleston will live stream to its Facebook page Mass and other devotions from the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston.
Cross & Crown Lutheran Church
The Rev. Steven Curry-Gallego with Cross & Crown Lutheran Church was working to get a camera and power bank so the church could live stream services to Facebook and film other aspects of worship to post to its Facebook page.
For how long the church does that and how it affects Holy Week and Easter remains to be seen, he said.
"It will depend on instruction from the government and synod. At the moment we are planning on having regular services as we were told to suspend only for two weeks. If that changes, we would consider outdoor service," Curry-Gallego said.
The church has also implemented Zoom Bible classes for home-bound congregants.
Sardis Baptist
Sardis Baptist Church, 3129 Sardis Highway in Timmonsville, has suspended traditional church services for the next couple of week. The Rev. Burton Welsh said he is preparing a video/recorded message to be uploaded to the church’s Facebook page for this Sunday’s worship service at 11 a.m.
Like with other rural churches, some Sardis members have poor internet service or no internet service at all. For those members who don’t have access to internet, Welsh is preparing a DVD.
Word was sent by email that “in an effort to do our part during this time of overwhelming illness in our country, we will not have our regular gatherings until further notice. This includes Sunday morning Sunday school, Sunday morning worship service, Sunday evening worship service, Wednesday evening worship service, and any other of our routine activities. We will stay aware of the events surrounding this situation and will reevaluate our position in two weeks.”
Welsh said choir practices as well have been suspended for the time being. He said the church does not have online giving so members are being asked to mail their contributions in.
“This is such an odd time and hard for everybody,” Welsh said. “Everyone has to step up and do a lot of things they are not used to doing.”
He said the church deacons have divided up the names of the families in the church to reach out to on a weekly basis to see if there are needs to be met, especially for the seniors.
“Hopefully we will get back to normal soon, but we can’t tell how long this will be,” Welsh said. “We are just trying to stay connected.”
The church family is staying connected through social media, phone calls and other means.
The church Snapshot of the week provided these words of encouragement:
“God is not the great I was, or the great I will be, He is the Great I Am. So live in today and enjoy His goodness.”
First Presbyterian
"About everything is going to be the same this Sunday at 10 a.m. except the congregation isn't going to be there — they'll be watching online," said the Rev. Dr. Darryl Evans, pastor at Florence First Presbyterian Church.
The church will post the service bulletin online so congregants at home can respond appropriately and have hymn lyrics if they want to sing, he said.
"We'll have the bulletin so they can do respond, we can pray together, they'll have the lyrics if they want to sing.
"We're trying to have as much normalcy as possible," Evans said.
The church will roll over to a summer schedule in which it will alternate contemporary and traditional worship services weekly, post a children's lesson video and a weekly testimony, Evans said.
"This is a great time to think about the weak and the vulnerable," he said.
"I think putting the interest of the community and others ahead of our own desires is a big one," Evans said of the lessons to be learned during this time. "A big part of that is social distancing and online services is one way we're doing that."
"The more interesting question to me would be what is God doing at this time," Evans said. "Amidst this time of change, God is still God and the church is still the church."
"At this time, aside from the obvious health crisis, we're coming face to face with one of our biggest issues and that is, we think we have control over our lives to a much greater degree than we do," Evans said.
The time alone could also lead to many people facing whatever issues they have, he added.
"For example, most of the people I've heard say something like 'I really wish those other people would really not be so fearful.' I find the ones who say that are really the ones who have the most fear," Evans said.
"I don't think they're fearful about the physical side of getting sick but I think it's touching on something deeper like issues of control, the deep-down desire to be right all the time when they don't have all the answers," Evans said.
Fear is a factor in that as well, especially when people look at the tanking markets, he said.
"Where do you put your trust and your hope?" Evans said.
"We're going to see a wave of sanctification greater than this virus," he said.
