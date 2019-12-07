COWARD, S.C. – Snakes, owls and Santa delighted children at Lynches River County Park on Saturday as they kicked off the holidays with Breakfast with Santa and Wildlife Winterfest.
Santa arrived early to have photos taken with the children, and some adults, and to listen to their Christmas wishes. Goodie bags were handed out by his special helpers and everyone was invited to a hearty breakfast.
This is the sixth year of Breakfast with Santa and the seventh for the Winterfest, said Jennifer Majors, park superintendent. She said about 100 people were expected at the breakfast, which was immediately followed by Wildlife Winterfest in the Environmental Discovery Center.
Ryland Mack, 8, was attending her first Breakfast with Santa at the park. She came to give Santa her Christmas list. She said she wants a Barbie airplane and a four-wheeler.
During the Wildlife Winterfest, children got to touch and admire from afar animals and reptiles. There was a fox, skunk, lizards, snakes, owls, turtles, and more provided by Stephen Hughes, Holly Sellers and Tyler Wright who talked about the animals and their habitat.
Children also made crafts, engaged in games, roasted s’mores and enjoyed the outdoor scenery.
