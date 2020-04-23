FLORENCE, S.C. – Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are continuing their investigation of an incident Wednesday night where gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and officers of the Florence Police Department.
The suspect was killed in the incident that occurred in the 700 block of Ventura Court in northeast Florence.
. No other injuries are reported
SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.
Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Florence Police Department for any information about their officers.
The incident in Florence County was the 13th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Florence Police Department.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. One involved the Florence Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.