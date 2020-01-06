FLORENCE, S.C. – The funeral service for slain Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer Jackson Winkeler will be held Thursday at the Florence Center.
Winkeler, 26, of Latta, died Sunday while serving in the line of duty. He was fatally shot while making a traffic stop on airport property.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pyerian Baptist Church, located at 2813 Pyerian Road in Latta.
The funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Florence Center, located at 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence.
Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon is in charge.
