FLORENCE, S.C. – For a fifth consecutive year, Signature Wealth Strategies is sponsoring its annual “Day of Thanks” event.
The meal for area homeless will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at House of Hope of the Pee Dee’s Courtney McGinnis Graham Community shelter.
The shelter is located at 535 S. Church St. in Florence.
Having served more than 1,500 meals in the past four years of the annual event, Signature Wealth says it hopes to make an even greater positive impact this year in honor of the fifth anniversary milestone.
“We created the Day of Thanks as a more meaningful way to give back to our community and our clients during the holiday season,” said Chip Munn, Signature Wealth Strategies’ managing partner.
“Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, our staff, volunteers and others, we’re able to make a genuine difference and provide a warm, Thanksgiving meal to those who may otherwise go without.”
The meal is made possible through generous help of Signature Wealth Strategies’ partner agency, the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, and donations from several local businesses, including Victors restaurant, S&W Printing, CPS LED Lighting, Pepsi, M&M Printing and Graphics and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches.
