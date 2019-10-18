DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in an investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting.
At 3 p.m. on Harper Street a victim said two black men approached her, pointed a gun at her and demanded money, according to a release from the Darlington Police Department.
"The victim stated that when she told the subjects that she did not have any money the subjects ran from the scene while firing several shots," Capt. Kimberly Nelson wrote in a release on the incident.
The Darlington Police Department is asking anyone with any information to please contact the police department at 843-398-4026.
