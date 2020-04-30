FLORENCE – As COVID-19 continues to necessitate the most vulnerable to the virus, the elderly and those with underlying conditions, stay at home in South Carolina, one group is trying to help them do just that. They are called Shopping Angels, a group where volunteers do grocery shopping for folks who are considered high risk when it comes to COVID-19.
There is no fee for the service. The recipient just pays the amount of the groceries shown on the receipt.
Florence’s first volunteer with the organization is Gwendolyn Woodward.
Woodward said when she got furloughed from her job as an environmental coordinator at Honda this week; she started looking for ways she could use that time to make a difference and to help people.
Woodward said she was looking for chances to volunteer and help senior citizens. Her sister started shopping for someone she knows and Shopping Angels appealed to Woodward.
“I thought about the situation,” Woodward said. “Both of my grandmothers live elsewhere.”
She thought how comforting it would be to know someone was helping them if they needed it.
She said one is 78 and lives in Santee and the other is 95 and lives in Maryland.
Woodward said while her grandmother in Maryland is too far away for her to help, if she were here, she said, “I would totally be shopping for her.”
Woodward said there is a reason for this group. Help is needed.
“I want to help people the best way I can,” she said.
Woodward said things started out slow. She said she took some flyers to the Leatherman Senior Center to pass out. On the day of this phone interview, Woodward said she received her first three calls.
Woodward will purchase essential items such as food and cleaning supplies and over –the-counter medicines and drop them off at their door.
Woodward goes back to work on Monday, but she says she will continue shopping in her spare time after work. She is hoping to find others who are willing to volunteer.
Justin Taylor, a waiter at Halls Chophouse in Columbia, knew when this pandemic began that he wanted to help those who needed it most.
Taylor is the South Carolina coordinator of Shopping Angels. He says there are folks in need of help in every region of the state, and that's why he's putting the call out for willing volunteers to offer their time.
"This program is all about helping the most vulnerable in our community," Taylor said.
He said the South Carolina branch is “still fresh, but we have made over 30 deliveries to those in need. I want that number to grow with everything I am.”
“The beauty (about) Shopping Angels is it stays after the pandemic,” Taylor said. “Seniors with arthritis and chronic pain who find it a struggle to make the morning coffee will have that coffee delivered. They won't have to make that painful trip to the store. People with severe COPD can rest easy at home without navigating down confusingly numbered aisles forever feeling like they've ran a marathon. Caregivers will be able to orchestrate free grocery delivery so that they can have more time to devote to the care of their loved ones and themselves.”
Taylor said the program is “powered by the compassion and generosity of others.”
“Our program does more than provide peace of mind for the most vulnerable, it brings together communities,” he said. “I've seen it. It is beautiful. This spirit of compassion will endure long after COVID-19 has vanished from the globe.”
Taylor said in the one month since Shopping Angels started they have mobilized 7,000 volunteers around the world.
He said they currently have about 42 volunteers spread out across the state, but they need more.
"Our volunteers go out, and they go to numerous grocery stores, however many grocery stores they need to, to get the items that these individuals need,” Taylor said.
There is no charge for the shopping. The volunteers are reimbursed for the items at the door.
He said they have already implemented a sponsor program where generous individual can pay for groceries for those in need.
“We as sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, can fight for a better and more convenient future for those less fortunate, for those dealt a bad hand, for those sick and enfeebled,” Taylor said. “It is within our power to make a better world and it starts by learning the universal basic lesson this pandemic taught us. We are all in this together.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer or needing assistance should visit www.shoppingangelsglobal.org for more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1309967762522035/?ref=share
