LAKE CITY, S.C. — One person is dead and investigators are treating it as a possible homicide.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the dead person as Jordan Stanford Spencer, 27, of Lake City. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the coroner said.
The death happened Saturday on Rae Street in Lake City, according to Maj. Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
He said it may have started as a domestic incident.
