EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators need help to locate a missing woman.
Kelly “Nikki” Oliver, 44, of Effingham, was last seen at her residence on or about Dec. 4, 2019 according to investigators. Family members indicate that Oliver might have a heart condition.
Oliver is described as a white female standing approximately 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with short burgundy hair, green eyes and with tattoos of a rose on her ankle and “Ricky” on her wrist.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Oliver is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones.
A person does not have to reveal their identity to leave information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.