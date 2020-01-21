Kelly “Nikki” Oliver

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators need help to locate a missing woman.

Kelly “Nikki” Oliver, 44, of Effingham, was last seen at her residence on or about Dec. 4, 2019 according to investigators. Family members indicate that Oliver might have a heart condition. 

Oliver is described as a white female standing approximately 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with short burgundy hair, green eyes and with tattoos of a rose on her ankle and “Ricky” on her wrist. 

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Oliver is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. 

A person does not have to reveal their identity to leave information.

