COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Democratic Party has hired a director of voter protection.
Shaundra Young Scott will be on the party's full-time staff.
“We are pleased to welcome Shaundra to lead the voter protection team," Party Chairman Trav Robertson said. "The party has wanted to hire someone to protect the rights of voters for sometime; we just have not had the financial resources to make that a reality. We are excited that Fair Fight has chosen to partner with the SCDP to end voter suppression in S.C."
The Democrats are partnering with Fair Fight to invest in year-round protection of voting rights for every South Carolinian.
“Trump and Republicans across the state have been attacking voting rights for far too long," Robertson said. "They know they do not have the support to stay in power; instead they continue to undermine our democracy by intentionally keeping eligible citizens, especially minority communities, from casting a vote. Enough is enough. We are committed to fighting voter suppression in this state, and ensuring that every voice is heard and every vote counts.”
Scott most recently served as the deputy political director for Sen. Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in South Carolina. Prior to the Harris campaign, Scott served as the executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina.
In addition, she worked as an attorney for S.C. Legal Services for a decade and represented low-income South Carolinians across the state.
