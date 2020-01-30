DARLINGTON — Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway’s name will live on in his hometown of Darlington.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Carraway’s widow, Allison, cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the opening of Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Park off Magnolia Street in Darlington.
Carraway died after he was shot in an ambush in October 2018. He was one of seven officers shot and one of two who died. The other was Farrah Turner, an investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
That the park is off Magnolia Street is appropriate because Carraway grew up a short distance away. He and his brother, Daniel Blathers, frequently played on a set of monkey bars and a slide that were adjacent to a baseball field that was converted into the park.
Blathers, speaking for the family, said his brother would have been glad to see the kids nearby had a place to go with things the brothers didn’t have access to.
Carraway’s high school, Mayo, is also a short distance away from the park.
Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington and Dr. Cecil Bromell, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, told stories about Carraway’s athletic prowess.
Washington remembered beating Carraway once in basketball.
Bromell, who attended Loris High School (the Lions), remembered playing a high school football game at Mayo. A big kid he tried to tackle just would not go down. Even when another teammate tried to tackle him, the player wouldn’t go down. Eventually that player dragged both defenders into the end zone.
When he met Carraway, Bromell refused to believe that the big kid that “should have been in college” was him. Eventually, Carraway produced a photo of the play to convince Bromell.
Lee Andrews, director of recreation for Darlington County, said the idea for the park originated in 2016 shortly after Gloria Hines was elected mayor. Hines, he said, wanted to make sure children in Darlington had a safe place to play.
Construction on the park continued for two years until Oct. 3, 2018, when Carraway was killed. Then, shortly thereafter, the decision was made to name the park after him.
Current Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd also spoke at the ceremony.
He called Carraway a hero and said the park would be the second in a line of parks being built to serve all of the neighborhoods in Darlington.
One of the parks to come is the Sgt. Terrence Carraway Fallen Officers Memorial Park that will pay tribute to all police officers killed in South Carolina in the line of duty.
Carraway was the 393rd such officer. Turner was the 394th. Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler was the 395th.
Boyd added that each year he and a group of friends run more than 390 miles to honor those officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.