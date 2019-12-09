FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Police Sgt. Brian Hart received a standing ovation at the Monday meeting of the Florence City Council.
Hart, one of seven officers shot in an ambush on Oct. 3, 2018, was recognized by the city for his 15 years of service at the meeting.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela read a proclamation in Hart's honor.
"On Oct. 3, 2018, Sgt. Brian Hart's bravery, his courage and his resolve was on display for all to see when he drove into harm's way to help injured officers and was himself wounded," Wukela read. "We are grateful for his speedy recover, and we are thankful to have him working with us again."
Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies Arie Davis and Sarah Miller and Florence police officers Scott Williamson and Travis Scott also were injured in that ambush. Two officers shot, Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and sheriff’s office investigator Farrah Turner, died from their injuries.
Hart is the second Florence Police officer injured on Oct. 3, 2018 to be recognized by the city council for a service anniversary since the shooting. Sgt. Scotty Williamson was recognized at the August meeting of the city council.
Hart, currently a traffic unit supervisor, began his career with the city in December 2004.
After being certified, Hart was assigned to the unformed patrol division, where he continues to serve. Hart has spent time with both the patrol squad and the traffic unit while rising through the ranks of the department.
During the time when he was a lance corporal, Hart was assigned to the traffic unit, where he worked hit-and-run accidents, other accidents, conducted traffic enforcement and worked special events. Approximately four years ago, Hart "played an integral part" in the police department's enhancement of its ability to investigate serious and fatal collisions.
He is certified as an accident reconstructionist.
Hart is also academy-certified to train in four areas: precision and highway response driving, defense driving, law enforcement special skills and speed measurement device instruction.
Wukela noted that Hart also subscribed to the idea of community policing and was involved in several local activities, including youth baseball through the Police Athletic League.
