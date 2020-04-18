WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Pee Dee residents will again be under the threat of severe weather Sunday night into Monday as a warm frotn lifts to the north to be replaced by a cold front.
"Threats include wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, some large hail, and isolated tornadoes," according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
"Additional threats include slight risk of flash flooding Sunday night through Monday morning, particularly northeast South Carolina, along with frequent cloud to ground lightning with the stronger storms," meteorologist Voctoria Olivia wrote in an e-mail that contained the briefing.
The risk Sunday evening and overnight will be along a line from Florence to New Hanover counties and southward.
Florence and Marion counties along a line north of Intersate 20 could see up to two inches of rain with areas south of the interstate forecast to receive up to three inches of rain. Forecast rainfall amounts decrease north of that line and east of Marion County.
Localized flooding, especially in low lying and poorly drained areas, is possible.
A small craft advisory is likely to be posted for the coast as a result of the storm, which could generate seas 4-6 feet and winds 20-25 knots.
