WILMINGTON, N.C. – A line of storms forecast to pass through the Pee Dee between 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday is forecast to bring rough weather to the area, with the greatest threat being damaging straight-line winds.
A bulletin issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina, indicates that across the Pee Dee there is an elevated risk of winds strong enough to cause downed trees and power line with a slight risk of isolated tornadoes.
No weather watches over land are expected, but wind advisory and gale watches are expected to be posted for coastal waters as a result of the storm.
The storm is expected to dump up to 1.34 inches of rain across the area with higher amounts in the western areas of the Pee Dee with decreasing amounts moving east.
The heaviest rainfalls associated with the storm are forecast to take place in the Pee Dee between 7 p.m. and midnight.
The rain is expected to push both Black Creek and Quinby and the Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee into minor flood stage.
Thunder is often heard several minutes prior to a storm's arrival. There will be little to no lightning with these storms, according to the briefing. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes may thus seem to pop up more quickly than normal.
