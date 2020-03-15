COLUMBIA, S.C. – All elections in South Carolina scheduled for March and April 2020 have been postponed because of the coronavirus, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday.
That includes several elections in the Pee Dee:
- The Florence County School District 2 general election on March 19.
- The town of Turbeville special election on March 31.
- The town of Pamplico special election on April 7.
- The town of Chesterfield general election on Apri 7.
- The city of Manning general election on April 7.
- The town of Summerton general election (Clarendon County)
- Affected elections will be rescheduled to occur after May 1, 2020. Specific dates will be announced later.
This announcement has NO impact on the March candidate filing period. Candidate filing will open at noon on March 16, 2020, and will close at noon on March 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.