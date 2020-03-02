FLORENCE, S.C. — Six people from the Pee Dee have taken advantage of an extended filing deadline to seek a seat on the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
Among those to apply were Delton W. Powers, Jr. of Florence, Charles W. Felkel of Hartsville, Joseph L. Powell, Jr. of Marion, William “Bill” L. Fleming of Darlington, Michele D. Sturkie also of Darlington, and James A. Ward of Timmonsville.
Clint A. Elliott of Murrells Inlet, Harry D. Huntley of Chesterfield, Steven A. Janes of Myrtle Beach, Shannon H. Jordan of Conway, and Ronald W. Sellers of Cheraw have also applied for the seat.
Candidates whom the committee previously screened and found qualified in January 2020 included Thomas G. “Tee” Miller Jr. of Georgetown.
The South Carolina Public Service Commission functions essentially as a court for cases involving utilities and other regulated companies according to its website. The Public Service Commission has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to the investor owned electric and gas utility companies. It is governed by seven commissioners, one elected by the General Assembly from each of the seven Congressional Districts in South Carolina.
The commissioner for the Seventh Congressional District is G. O’Neal Hamilton from Bennettsville.
A schedule for public hearings regarding the qualifications of these candidates will be available in the near future. For updated information as to the date, time and location of these hearings, you can access the Review Committee’s website at: scstatehouse.gov/CommitteeInfo/PublicUtilitiesReviewComm/2019PublicServiceCommissionScreeningInfo.php
Any person desiring to testify must furnish a written, notarized statement of his or her proposed testimony no later than noon on Friday, March 13, 2020.
This statement should be mailed or delivered to Heather Anderson, committee counsel, State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee, 102 Gressette Building, Post Office Box 142, Columbia, South Carolina 29202.
All testimony, including documents furnished to the Committee, must be submitted under oath, and persons knowingly giving false information, either orally or in writing, shall be subject to penalty.
Any questions concerning the hearing and related proceedings should be directed to Heather Anderson at heatheranderson@scsenate.gov.
