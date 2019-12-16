COLUMBIA, S.C. – Seth Hopkins, the son of alleged Florence shooter Fred Hopkins, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Hopkins pleaded guilty before Judge G. Thomas Cooper in the Richland County Judicial Center. Hopkins signed a waiver of jurisdiction to allow the matter to be heard at the Richland County Judicial Center on Monday, according to the solicitor’s office.
Cooper is listed as an active/retired judge on the 5th Judicial Circuit bench. The 5th Circuit includes Richland and Kershaw counties.
Cooper sentenced Hopkins to the maximum penalty – 20 years in prison – for the charge of one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14. The sexual contact occurred between Sept. 26, 2017, and Oct. 1, 2018, at the Hopkins residence, 932 Ashton Drive. Hopkins was described by the solicitor’s office as having sexual contact with an adoptive sibling in the sibling’s bedroom. The information was disclosed by the female victim in a forensic interview.
Hopkins said he understood the facts the solicitor’s office presented to Cooper and agreed the facts were true.
Cooper also gave Hopkins credit for 437 days served and ordered GPS monitoring for the rest of Hopkins' life once he is released and ordered that he will be registered as a sex offender.
Hopkins was arrested on Oct. 5, 2018, after he was released from the hospital following the shooting.
Hopkins did not address the court during the proceeding. However, he did respond to Cooper's questions about his plea with "yes, sir" and "no, sir" answers. He also slightly rocked back and forth while standing in place during the proceeding.
During the hearing, Cooper asked Hopkins if he wanted to plead guilty or not guilty to the charge of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. Hopkins responded, “Yes, sir.” Cooper then asked again how Hopkins wanted to plead. Hopkins then responded, “Guilty.”
Hopkins is represented by Brad Kirkland, a lawyer from Columbia.
Kirkland spoke at length in favor of the plea agreement. He listed three reasons.
First, Kirkland said Hopkins had taken responsibility for his actions.
Kirkland said the trial would be a two-week long, extremely draining affair for staff and the children involved. He later added that there were literally gigabits of information that would need to be presented in the trial.
“Seth told me very specifically that he did not want her [the female victim] to have to go through a trial and testify and have to deal with these things,” Kirkland said.
Second, Kirkland cited the “chaotic” nature of the Hopkins household.
Kirkland said the Hopkinses had or adopted 11 children, all of whom lived in the home. Based on the evidence Kirkland had seen, he said things were pretty chaotic at any given time in the home, providing external factors that may have been involved in Hopkins’ decision-making.
“Those factors played a role — a pretty large role — in the bad decisions that Seth made,” Kirkland said.
Third, Kirkland referenced unspecified mental and physical issues associated with Hopkins’ decision to drop out of school in the ninth grade. He emphasized that Hopkins’ issues did not affect his competence to stand trial and would not have allowed for an insanity defense.
Hopkins answered “No, sir” to a question from Cooper regarding any mental or emotional condition affecting him at Monday’s proceeding.
“I do believe they played a role in this very poor decision-making,” Kirkland said.
Kirkland added these issues made it difficult for Hopkins to make friends and later added that Hopkins, 28 at the time of his arrest, was still living at home and working for his mother, Cheryl.
Twelfth Circuit Solicitor E.L. “Ed” Clements III later told assembled media that it was a fair sentence.
Hopkins was charged on Aug. 23 with five additional counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 11, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under 16 and one count of first-offense voyeurism, according to records of the South Carolina Judicial Department.
Hopkins was previously charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 11 on Oct. 30, 2018, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor with an age between 11-14 on Oct. 9, 2018.
First-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is a felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison with no parts suspended or a maximum of life imprisonment. Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is punishable by a fine in the discretion of the court or up to 15 years in prison.
First-offense voyeurism is a misdemeanor carrying a penalty of a $500 fine, three years in prison, or both.
Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The other charges will be listed as nolle prosequi, which is Latin for will not prosecute.
Investigating alleged sexual misconduct by Seth Hopkins was the reason that a team of Florence County sheriff’s investigators went to the residence at 932 Ashton Place on Oct. 3, 2018.
When the officers arrived, Hopkins’ father, Fred, allegedly began firing at the officers, shooting and injuring six and shooting and killing Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway. Investigator Farrah Turner, one of the six officers shot, later succumbed to her injuries.
Frederick Hopkins remains in jail on two charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.
Hopkins has 10 day from Monday to appeal Cooper’s sentence of 20 years.
