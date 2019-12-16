COLUMBIA, S.C. – Seth Hopkins, the son of alleged Florence shooter Fred Hopkins, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.
Hopkins pleaded guilty before Judge Thomas Cooper in the ADA Harper James Courtroom 2B of the Richland County Judicial Center.
Cooper sentenced Hopkins to the maximum penalty – 20 years in prison – for the charge of one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14. Cooper also gave Hopkins credit for 437 days served and ordered GPS monitoring for the rest of Hopkins' life once he is released and that he will be registered as a sex offender.
Hopkins did not address the court during the proceeding.
He did respond to Cooper's questions about his plea with "yes, sir" and "no, sir" answers. He also slightly rocked back and forth while standing in place during the proceeding.
Hopkins was charged on Aug. 23 with five additional counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 11, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under 16 and one count of first-offense voyeurism, according to records of the South Carolina Judicial Department.
Hopkins was previously charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 11 on Oct. 30, 2018, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor with an age between 11-14 on Oct. 9, 2018.
First-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is a felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison with no parts suspended or a maximum of life imprisonment. Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is punishable by a fine in the discretion of the court or up to 15 years in prison.
First-offense voyeurism is a misdemeanor carrying a penalty of a $500 fine, three years in prison, or both.
Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Investigating alleged sexual misconduct by Seth Hopkins was the reason that a team of Florence County sheriff’s investigators went to the residence at 932 Ashton Place on Oct. 3, 2018.
When the officers arrived, Hopkins’ father, Fred, allegedly began firing at the officers, shooting and injuring six and shooting and killing Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway. Investigator Farrah Turner, one of the six officers shot, later succumbed to her injuries.
Frederick Hopkins remains in jail on two charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.
